Fate of Widgee Engineering about to be decided

WIDGEE Engineering's future will be decided this week, with the regional business's development application recommended to be approved "in part” at Thursday's Gympie Regional Council meeting.

While there has been a groundswell of community support for the business since the council voted to refuse an earlier planning application, the council report says under a "worst case” scenario, should Widgee Engineering decide to close, the loss to the Gympie Region Gross Regional Product would equate to 0.18% of the total.

"In terms of jobs, the impact on the Gympie region's workforce (including all flow-on effects) would be a loss of 0.2% of total jobs.”

While it accepts there would be a social and economic impact, "the statistics indicate that this impact would be of a magnitude far less than what is being suggested”.

It also states that at no point has the council required the business to close.

A proposed motorbike park at Curra is also expected to be passed, with a number of upgrades to Bradys Rd included in the conditions.

Cat registrations are also back on the table in a motion moved by Councillor Mark McDonald.

While no registration fee is formally floated in the report, it notes the scheme would include several categories including a pensioner discount.

The Rattler Railway Company and a second item pertaining to the heritage train's revival will also be discussed in committee.