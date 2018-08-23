Fate of $3m Upper Mary St project decided by tight vote

CLOSE CALL: The $3 million Upper Mary St refurbishment will continue as planned after a motion to reassess the work was shot down in a narrow vote.

UPPER Mary St's controversial $3 million upgrade will progress as planned after a motion to reassess the project was narrowly voted down.

Councillor Dan Stewart had asked Gympie Regional Council to take a second look at the plan, questioning whether the cost "was greater than the worth".

He proposed two options to consider alongside the plan, including potentially putting power lines underground or redirecting the council's money to another project.

Upper Mary St. Renee Albrecht

The motion was defeated 5-4, with Mayor Mick Curran, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, and Crs Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear and Mark McDonald voting against it.

Cr McDonald said the upgrades as planned would be an "outstanding project", and did not want to pull the plug on something that had been in the works since 2013.

"This is one master plan that has been building and building and building, and now we're going to pull it?" he said.

Concept plan of the $3 million Upper Mary St refurbishment. Gympie Regional Council

While some businesses were worried about the impact the work would have on their trade, Cr Curran said the council would be "working very closely with those traders to minimise any impact to their businesses".

Upgrading the CBD was also part of their post-bypass strategy, he said, an idea that was backed by research. Voting in favour of the motion Cr Bob Fredman said the council's projects needed to be "cost-effective".

"$1.5 million of council's money is hard-earned," he said.

"With rates coming out people are asking questions about whether we need another expensive Mary St project."

Upper Mary St. Renee Albrecht

Cr Stewart also challenged the scope of the project.

"I'm still not convinced it needs $3 million worth of work, regardless of where the funding comes from," he said.

He pointed to Smithfield St as an example of where council had done "more work than was ever needed".