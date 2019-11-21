Former truckie crushed over fatal corner response

DO SOMETHING: Nelson and Rosemary Player say this intersection on Laidley-Plainland Rd will be the site of a fatal soon if safety upgrades aren't completed.

FOR three years, Rosemary and Nelson Player have listened to the sound of "awful screeches and howls of brakes" just outside their front door.

After countless near-misses at the intersection in front of their Plainland property, they're calling for urgent safety upgrades.

But to Mr Player's shock, he was told it would take a death for changes to be made.

In one interaction with the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Mr Player said he was told an upgrade was unlikely because there hadn't been a fatal traffic crash at the site.

"It's pretty galling if you've got to have a few people go out in body bags before they do anything," he said.

Vehicles use the road the couple lives on to avoid a dogleg at the Waddington Parade and Laidley-Plainland Rd intersection.

The entrance to the service road is on a tight bend, and doesn't have slip-lanes.

Mr Player said it meant cars travelling at 90km/h on the main road had to stop suddenly for stationery vehicles - and had nowhere to go.

"There's always black strips where trucks have locked up and done evasive action," Mr Player said.

"There's awful screeches, and howls of brakes and evasive action going on."

Laidley resident Nelson Player fears it is only a matter of time before a fatal crash will occur at the intersection of his road and Laidley Plainland Rd. Picture: Dominic Elsome

The retired truck driver said the addition of a slip lane to turn onto the service road would alleviate many of the issues.

"This is the only place (on Laidley-Plainland Rd) where there is no slip road," he said.

"It's not going to put the state or anybody in debt for the next 10 years. It's a pretty small operation."

A spokesman for the Department of Transport and Main Roads did not address the allegation it would take a death for upgrades to be undertaken, but confirmed the department was aware of the road issue.

"In consultation with Lockyer Valley Regional Council, we will investigate installing additional warning signs at the Waddington Parade and Laidley-Plainland Rd intersection to provide advance notice of this intersection in the interests of improving safety," the spokesman said.

But the Players' hopes for a slip lane have been dashed.

"While we understand the concerns raised, any upgrade would require substantial funding for works such as dedicated turning lanes," the TMR spokesman said.

"Works such as these are considered on a priority basis across the state within the constraints of available funding."

Mr Player remained determined to see changes made before someone lost their life.

"We'd just like them to do something. A fellow only has a certain life expectancy, and I would love to see something done before I'm finished," he said.