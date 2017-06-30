21°
'Fatal final blow' to local democracy hangs over our council

Letter to the Editor by Ian Petersen | 30th Jun 2017 12:02 PM
Gympie Regional Council, Mayoral candidate, Cr Ian Petersen. Photo: Greg Miller / Gympie Times
Gympie Regional Council, Mayoral candidate, Cr Ian Petersen. Photo: Greg Miller / Gympie Times Greg Miller

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

MISTRUST and criticism of council is rife and is only heightened by the ill thought-out attempt to introduce a North Korean type anti-criticism local law.

OUR SAY: Any threat to freedom of speech is unacceptable

Controversial legal policy left for further debate

Fortunately it has been voted to lay on the table.

The ethical thing now would be to leave it there until the next election.

Gympie Regional Council votes for a replacement Acting Mayor. Councillor Rae Gate receives a congratulatory handshake from Cr Ian Petersen with at left Cr Wayne Sachs and at right Cr Mick curren watching on. Photo: Greg Miller / Gympie Times
Gympie Regional Council votes for a replacement Acting Mayor. Councillor Rae Gate receives a congratulatory handshake from Cr Ian Petersen with at left Cr Wayne Sachs and at right Cr Mick curren watching on. Photo: Greg Miller / Gympie Times Greg Miller

Candidates could then publish their views as part of their election platform and see how they get on.

Representative democracy is on life support under the Smith /Curran regime with most councillors gagged.

Mick Curran at the Regional Forum at the Pavilion in Gympie.
Mick Curran at the Regional Forum at the Pavilion in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

A local law like this which would undoubtably be used to bludgeon the community into submission would be the final fatal blow.

For those sensitive little diddums who appear to be allergic to criticism, I have some free advice: to avoid criticism simply avoid the behaviour, action or inaction that invites it.

Ian Petersen,

Gympie

Gympie Times

Topics:  freedom of speech gympie council gympie regional council letters to the editor

