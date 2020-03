FATAL CRASH: A man has died and a second man flown to hospital from the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the upper Mary Valley.

A MAN has died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the upper Mary Valley near Mapleton, Queensland Ambulance Service has reported.

A QAS representative said two male patients were assessed at the scene of the two-vehicle crash, which occurred on Obi Obi Rd about 8pm.

One of the men, in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene.

The other was airlifted in a serious but stable condition to Royal Brisbane and Women’s hospital, the representative said.