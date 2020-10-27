FATAL CRASH: $10k raised for ‘caring soul with cheeky grin’

Jayden Alexander died following a serious crash on the Bruce Highway earlier this month. Photo: gofundme

Jayden Alexander died following a serious crash on the Bruce Highway earlier this month. Photo: gofundme

THE Gympie community has rallied behind the family of Jayden Alexander who was found deceased days after he was involved in a crash on the Bruce Highway at Kybong.

Police were searching for the 28-year-old after the car he was in crashed at Kybong late on October 15.

Sadly his body was found last Tuesday, four and a half days later in bushland.

Now a gofundme support fund has been set up to raise money to cover the family’s funeral costs.

The car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway south of Gympie on October 15. Photo: Frances Klein

RELATED: Woman hit by truck on highway near Gympie dies

In just four days the fund has raised $10 700 and has been accompanied by an outpouring of love and support.

“Jayden Alexander was involved in a motor vehicle accident and we are all devastated by his passing,” the message on the fund reads, that has been set up by Annyk Noy on behalf of Kathryn Alexander.

“He was a caring, fun, loyal and (a) beautiful soul whose cheeky grin would always have you smiling back in no time.”

RELATED: Woman dies after horrific Gympie head-on crash

Sadly it is the second unbearable loss for the family – following the death of Jayden’s brother Tarryn Alexander, who was just 19 years old when he died in a quad bike accident near the Muster site eight years ago.

Police searched near the Bruce Highway for missing man Jayden Alexander.

The page states the family was not prepared for the high cost of a funeral when Jayden was “taken far too soon and so unexpectedly”.

“We are asking for donations to help the Alexander’s give Jayden a beautiful send off.

“The family also thanks you for all of your kind words and well wishes and are so grateful Jayden had so many amazing friends and family.”

You can DONATE HERE to the gofundme page “Help the Alexander Family farewell Jayden”