Fatal Coast cranage last in string of crashes in past 24 hours

A HORRIFIC fatal crash on the Sunshine Coast hinterland this morning was the last in a spate of crashes paramedics have attended in the greater region in the past 24 hours:

Driver killed in horror crash on hinterland road

A man has been killed after being thrown from a car in a horrific single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said emergency services were called to the crash on Landsborough Maleny Rd and Reservoir Rd about 6.30am.

Emergency services rushed to a serious single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods, Sunshine Coast Daily.

Truck and car crash

One person was hospitalised after a truck and vehicle collided on the Bruce Highway at Pomona last night.

Paramedics transported the stable patient to Nambour Hospital following crash in the south bound lane after 7pm.

Three hurt in crash

Three females were taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with minor injuries following a rollover on Cootharaba Road at Cootharaba just after 2am this morning.

They were transported in a stable condition.

Motorbike rider in serious condition

A MAN was flown to a Brisbane hospital with significant chest injuries after he was reportedly flung off his motorbike and into a tree at Cooroy yesterday afternoon.

It is believed the motorbike had first collided with a car.

A critical care doctor and flight paramedic were at the scene before a rescue helicopter arrived and flown the man, in his 30s, to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flown a seriously injured motorcyclist to hospital, after he was reportedly flung off his bike at high speed and slammed into a tree yesterday. Photo: LifeFlight

Vehicle rollover

A vehicle rollover on Link Road in the Glass House Mountains at about 8pm last night resulted in one person being taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Motorised scooter crash

A male teen was hurt in a crash between a motorised scooter and vehicle in Maryborough last night.

He was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition following the crash on Ellena Street and Lennox Street at 6.40pm.

Single-car crash

Paramedics transported a male patient to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition following a single-vehicle crash on the New England Highway and Kingaroy Cooyar Road at Neumgna at 6.35pm.

Horse fall

A female teen was taken to Gayndah Hospital stable with a hip injury after reportedly falling from a horse at a private address about 6pm last night at Ban Ban Springs.

She was later flown to Bundaberg Hospital via rescue helicopter.