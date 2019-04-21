Menu
BURNED: Noosa North Shore general store.
Fat fire explodes burning man's hands and head

Kristen Booth
by
21st Apr 2019 8:50 AM
A MAN was hospitalised after receiving burns from a fire at Noosa North Shore overnight.

A male in his 30's sustained superficial burns to his hands and head after throwing water on a fat fire in a takeaway store.

Queensland Fire Emergency Services were called to the Beach Rd general store at 8pm last night where they put out the kitchen fire.

The man was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

