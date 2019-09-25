Menu
Brendan Westlake Selected for Cricket Australia intellectual disability XI team.
News

'Fastest I clocked was 130km/h, my aim is to get back there'

Rebecca Singh
by
25th Sep 2019 3:41 PM
CRICKET: Gympie cricketer Brendan Westlake returns from a shoulder injury to play for the Cricket Australia intellectual disability team next month in Brisbane.

Westlake said it was a surprise selection after he dislocated his shoulder at the start of this year and did not know how long the recovery process would be.

A bowler's biggest weapon is their arm and Westlake spent his off-season getting his arm back to bowling balls towards the 128km/h mark again.

Gympie's Brendan Westlake has been named in the Australian squad for cricketers with an intellectual disability ahead of the INAS Global Games later this year.
"I am based as an all-rounder for the team and it was sadly my bowling arm that was injured but it is all sweet and ready to go now,” he said.

"The fastest I ever clocked was 130km/h and now it is no where near that but my aim is to get back near there.

"There has been a lot of rehabilitation work, you have to go to the physiotherapist, work on set drills and do the gym operations to get the shoulder going on again.”

With South Africa pulling out it will be similar to the Ashes, with the Australian team taking on England.

"My aim is to beat them,” Westlake said.

"I put everyone before myself and do what I have to for the team.”

Westlake's love for the game started as a child and when he was injured in 2014.

"My old man chucked me a bat when I was just walking and I played in the backyard with my brother,” he said.

"In 2014, I made my first Australian side and I was injured in a car accident. I broke my wrist in three places, so I did not play and spent two years recovering. In 2016-2017 we (Australia) versed South Africa in England and that was really fun but this time is on my soil, so it is a bit more special.”

