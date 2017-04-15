27°
'The faster you go, the harder you hit'

Geoff Egan
| 15th Apr 2017 6:02 AM
Multiple vehicle fatal crash on the Bruce Highway 3 kilometers south of the Caloundra turnoff. The ute that crossed into oncoming traffic. Photo: Che Chapman / Sunshine Coast Daily
Multiple vehicle fatal crash on the Bruce Highway 3 kilometers south of the Caloundra turnoff. The ute that crossed into oncoming traffic. Photo: Che Chapman / Sunshine Coast Daily Che Chapman

ONE in three deaths on Sunshine Coast roads occur in high-speed zones.

Government crash statistics show 284 people were killed on Sunshine Coast region roads between 2001 and 2016. Of those deaths, 106 occurred on roads with 100 or 110kmh speed limits.

A quarter of all deaths occurred in each of 60kmh zones and 80 or 90kmh zones. About one in 10 deaths occurred on roads with a speed limit of 50kmh or less. Nine people were killed on 70kmh zones.

QLD Road Fatalities 2001-2016

Explore the map or scroll through widgets to interact with the data

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said high speed roads were inherently more dangerous.

"The faster you go, the harder you hit, so when you do get in a crash it's fairly serious," she said.

Ms Ritchie said as regional highways were often single-lane dual carriageways, head-on collisions at high speeds became more common.

Similarly, she said regional drivers were more likely to rely on highways than metropolitan drivers.

"The more frequently you travel on high-speed roads, the higher the chance of being involved in a serious crash," she said.

READ MORE: THE MASSIVE BILL TO FIX THE BRUCE HWY

But she said the amount of traffic on 60kmh zones was why so many deaths occurred on slower speed roads.

"In more built-up areas there are more cars to interact with, but you are usually travelling at lower speeds."

Ms Ritchie said making roads, cars and drivers safer was the key to saving lives on our roads.

She said it was vital drivers avoid the fatal five driving mistakes: speeding, driving intoxicated, not wearing a seatbelt, driving fatigued and driving distracted.

"You have to be up for the challenge of driving safely every time," she said.

Topics:  bruce highway fatal crashes map racq road safety speeding sunshine coast

