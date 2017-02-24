'Faster roads to save our towns'

ROADS, ROADS, ROADS: Callide MP Jeff Seeney, in Kilkivan this week, says faster roads are the only hope for regional prosperity in Queensland.

'CONNECTIVITY' is the big issue in regional Queensland, according to Callide MP Jeff Seeney.

Not just phones and the information superhighway, but real physical roads and bridges so people can get to the doctor, go to the shops and keep in touch with family and friends.

Without it, regional communities cannot progress or even survive, he said.

"The real problem in the regions has always been roads and always will be roads,” he said in Kilkivan this week.

"The big issue around this region is the intersection of the Wide Bay Hwy and the Bruce Hwy.

"Funding for regional roads is the biggest issue on my horizon,” he said.

Mr Seeney said his dream of a major inland route to Cairns, starting with the existing Burnett Hwy would come true under an LNP government.

"The Wide Bay Hwy would become a vital link between the two if LNP plans for a Bruce Hwy alternative come to fruition,” he said.

"It will certainly create economic opportunities for communities like Kilkivan, Wondai, Gayndah and Mundubbera.

"Regional representatives continually have to fight avove their weight to achieve better regional roads and highways.”