TRC Mayor Paul Antonio. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

Fast rail, 20k-seat stadium needed for Olympic bid: Mayor

Tom Gillespie
24th Feb 2021 4:58 PM | Updated: 25th Feb 2021 7:59 AM
Mayor Paul Antonio says Toowoomba would play a role in helping to host a successful southeast Queensland Olympic Games bid in 2032, but only if major infrastructure like fast rail or a new stadium is built.

Brisbane the Southeast is firming as the favourite to host the Olympics, with insiders reporting the International Olympic Committee was impressed with the bid submitted.

"It means (if) we will be involved in the Olympic Games, we'll have to have significant support to build infrastructure, such as a fast train, so that we can accommodate those people that come for the Olympic Games," he said.

Cr Antonio, who was involved in the submission as part of the Council of Mayors Southeast Queensland (COMSEQ), said fast rail and new sporting infrastructure like mountain bike trails or a 20,000 seat stadium would be required to ensure Toowoomba could host some events.

"It means we'll potentially have some events here, and I think you'd find there will be some surprises with the events that can come that way.

"They're talking about football or soccer (and) if football does come here, we'll need a stadium to house 20,000 people and we haven't got that now."

Cr Antonio said the infrastructure built would have to support the city outside of the Olympic Games.

"If we had a stadium that would hold 20,000 people, what other dreams would come out that?" he said.

"Would there be a dream to have an NRL team here, or bring other teams here?

"One of the greatest economic boosts that could come to this region would be fast rail.

"It would be absolutely critical that fast rail is built, because people coming for the Olympics will want to be from A to B within an hour."

A decision on the 2032 Olympics might be revealed this year, with several other cities vying to host the event.

 

 

Originally published as Fast rail, 20k-seat stadium needed for Olympic bid: Mayor

Toowoomba Chronicle

