'Fast' fundraisers to help out two causes

Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

MAKE sure you find time for a movie fundraiser tomorrow night or Sunday night.

The eighth instalment of the The Fast and The Furious franchise, The Fate of the Furious' will be screening from 6.20pm Friday, with proceeds going to The Avengers Kokoda Challenge Team.

It will screen again on at the same time on Sunday but this time with the proceeds going towards wheelchair athlete Steven Elliott.

Although both movies will be screened at the Gympie Cinemas, because these are fund raising events, tickets are available privately at a cost of $10 each.

To help out The Avengers Kokoda Challenge team on Friday, call 0418 770 432 to secure your tickets.

To help out Steven Elliott's fundraising efforts for his Sunday night screening, call 5482 2203 to secure your tickets.

This larger than life action/adventure movie stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnston, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.