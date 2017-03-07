Fashions of the Field: Gympie's day at the races

IT wasn't just the action on the track that drew the eye at the Gympie Turf Club last weekend.

Relishing the opportunity to strut their stuff, the day also saw incredible colour and imagination on display at the annual Fashions of the Field event.

Photos View Photo Gallery

There was strong competition across all of the categories, with styles ranging from the elegantly understated to the eye-poppingly flamboyant.

Picking up the first place award for contemporary style was Kikki Watt, whose use of bright bold yellows in her ensemble clearly left an impression on the judges.

Runner-up Helen Strong, making excellent use of can't-go-wrong black proved that something simple can often leave a big impression.

In the classic style category, the top prize was taken out by Verrelle O'Shanesy, keeping her colours restrained but making the most of patterns with a flowing striped dress.

In a dress by Australian designer Track Mode, the runner-up prize was taken out by Rachel Murray.