Fashionable country style

Paul Vautier shows how it is done. For details on this outfit, read on.

GETTING that laid-back country look isn't too difficult to achieve.

Just ask Paul Vautier, owner of Goldburg's Outfitters.

"(Gympie) It's such a little pocket of country,” he said recently.

Goldburg's Outfitters have a large selection of country inspired clothing for men, women and children and have the hats, boots and accessories to complete any ensemble.

Above, Paul wears:

1. Bullhide Buckaroo 6X Hat - made of premium wool. This item retails for $149.

2. Cinch Cotton Shirt - in burgundy. Cinch shirts are available in a range of colours and patterns. This item retails for $89.

3. J Coe Belt - retails for $54.

4. Cinch Silver Label Jeans - in indigo. Cinch jeans are available in a wide range of different washes and cuts. This item retails for $89.

5. Durango Boots - made of 100% leather uppers. A wide range of Durango boots are available in various styles and colours. This item is $210.