TOTAL DEVASTATION: Cooloola Berries owner Jason Lewis has lost everything.
FARMERS: 'We have been completely obliterated'

Philippe Coquerand
12th Oct 2018 10:32 AM
GYMPIE producers have been hit hard from yesterday's tornado that wreaked havoc, inundated properties and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Kim and Jason Lewis of Cooloola Berries at Wolvi said they were "completely obliterated."

"We've lost all our blueberries, the strawberries are all finished and it looks as though our lavender's are smashed to bits," Mrs Lewis said.

 

Cooloola Berries have been left devastated after yesterday's wild storm destroyed everything.
"We've never experienced anything like this in the 12 years that we've been here."

Mrs Lewis said it was a freak storm that she's never encountered before.

"It happened so quickly," she said.

"We heard on the radio that it was going to be a bad storm, so we tried to keep everyone calm.

"The hail got bigger and louder, just like that we lost everything."

She said with the blueberries alone, they've lost more than 800-900kg which will have adverse effects on next years crops.

The strawberry season was almost complete, but Mrs Lewis said they have easily lost a months worth of income just on the strawberries.

"It's the diversification we've lost with the lavenders, strawberries and blueberries," she said.

Whilst the wet weather continues in Gympie, Mrs Lewis said the first priority is to repair what is broken.

