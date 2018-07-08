Farmers warn don't bite hand that feeds them

John and Jenny Cameron on their Dairy farm at Lagoon pocket.

A letter to the editor from John and Jenny Cameron:

UNLESS Dave Freeman, (Gympie Times, July 4), is self- sufficient, then he really should not bite the hand that feeds him.

His vitriolic attack on farmers, Mr Perrett and the LNP is no doubt driven by years of frustration as the Gympie electorate steadfastly refused to elect an ALP candidate.

However, this does not excuse his use of incorrect information to slander people, most of whom are trying to do the right thing.

We read the report he refers to and found that it was almost totally devoted to pointing out the shortcomings of government departments in implementing and supervising the policies designed to protect the reef.

No doubt this is mostly due to staff shortages, and possibly lack of direction.

The Natural Resources Management group that we dealt with seemed to do everything by the book, and the government officers who ran the tests to make sure that our project met all the criteria were not going to give their approval if it failed the test.

They produced a detailed report of which we have a copy. What more does Mr Freeman want?

The report did not elaborate on "woody vegetation clearing”, but Mr Freeman assumed that it was all farmers' fault. Tree clearing by developers continues unchecked by this government (including vast tracts of koala habitat).

Floods also do a lot tree clearing.

If Mr Freeman is an honorable man, then he will stop eating food produced by these "evil” farmers.

John and Jenny Cameron

