Farmers up to the challenge at Gympie Show

Winners in the Celebrity category for the Young Farmers Challenge at the Gympie Show last night were, from left Cr Glen Hartwig, Shelley Strachan, JD from the Property Shop and Trevor Beckingham (far right). They were presented their prize by Gympie Show Society president, Graham Engeman (second from right). Troy Jegers

SOME of the most fun to be had at the Gympie Show is the Young Farmers Challenge.

Organised by the Gympie Show Rural Ambassador each year, current title holder, Miles Newcombe and his team organised a cracking number and diversity of events for last night.

The challenge is a series of tasks to be performed and this year teams of competitors in all three categories, Junior (Under18's), Adult (Open) and Celebrity, took to the tasks with gusto.

There were five teams of four people in the Junior, three in the Open and two in the Celebrity sections.

Each team had to start by unrolling a swag, getting another team member into the swag and then out again and then rolling it back up.

Next, each member had to put their arm into a hole in a box and then hunt through the saw dust to extract a whole raw egg.

Each team member then had to guess the gestation period of horses, cows, chickens and dogs in days.

This was followed by a sack race around some pegs and then individually stacking six bales in a pyramid.

Contestants then had to build a pen from four panels followed by a race to the finish line.

Miles and his team made up of Wendy Ward, Ethan Carter and Cody-Joe Nethercote blitzed the competition in the open section.

Celebrities included Gympie councillors Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig and Mal Gear, former Gympie Showgirl Mikaela Calvert, JD from the Property Shop, general manager of Queensland Shows Trevor Beckingham, and editor of The Gympie Times, Shelley Strachan.

Of the two celebrity teams, the one with Cr Glen Hartwig, Shelley Strachan, JD and Trevor Beckingham came out on top.