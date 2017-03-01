Farmers self-impose water restrictions

LANDOWNERS along some of Gympie's major watercourses have been forced to take action with self-imposed water restrictions as the drought continues to hit those who draw income from the land.

The Widgee Creek Water Advisory Committee (WAC) held their annual general meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the outlines of the regulations.

Widgee Creek Advisory Committee Vice Chairman James Thomas said the purpose of the self-imposed restrictions were to avoid harsher restrictions likely applied by the Department of Natural Resources and Mines (DNRM).

"Basically the outcome is voluntary restriction scenario until the creek gets a flush again,” Mr Thomas said.

"As far as it is now, the people who irrigate will put forward their proposed ideas for irrigation to meet their hours per month requirements.”

LOW LEVELS: James Thomas' dam on his macadamia farm on Widgee Creek, Lower Wonga. Rowan Schindler

Mr Thomas said the key to the creeks survival as well as the landowners continually making a living in the area is to reach a level of sustainability.

"We will find out how we need to irrigate on a sustainable level.

"We need to work on sustainability - what is the amount we need to cover our crops and livestock but also maintain the health of the creek.”

Irrigators and graziers have already applied their own restrictions but are negotiating further to find solutions with letters and email proposals sent out this week.

Mr Thomas briefly outlined what the finer details of the restrictions may include.

"100 hours or 130 hours a month of water use for someone like me,” he said.

"A lucern grower might require 90 hours a month.

"I can choose within my licence perimeters what those hours will be - It makes more sense to pump at night.

"I might pull water for four days and nights, then not at all for the rest of the month or it could be two days on, three days off, or three days on, four days off.”

LOWEST POINT: The water level of the creek is near the lowest level locals have seen in years. Rowan Schindler

Mr Thomas said the committee will take the proposed restrictions to the DNR.

"We'll see what they think, and they may restrict it or not.

"Four to five weeks time we will review the restrictions and if we need to restrict harder, or if we can loosen them, then we will discuss.”

Calico Creek resident Lionel Collins, 73, has lived in the area his entire life, farming pawpaws, pineapples and raising cattle, he never pumped directly from the creek, instead choosing to use bores and dams on his property.

He said the state of the creek is the worst he has ever seen in his lifetime.

"When I saw it (Calico Creek) last Saturday it had stopped running and I've never seen it not running.

"I was shocked, in the past I thought there were more irrigators than now, according to a mate it hadn't been running in weeks.

"The strange thing is, in our area, we did get some rain to give us grass, we were a little fortunate from Christmas until some time in January - two decent falls I think.

Mr Collins said the mood among locals was one of worry and concern.

"They're pretty concerned aren't they, a bit worried, there's concern about water supplies.

"The dams are way down - it's so dry - there's been no soaking rain for two years.

"No doubt they will work together, the want to see it healthy,” Mr Collins said.