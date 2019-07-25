Farmers prepare for Gympie Carcass Classic final weigh-in

Brian Kaddatz, Woolooga, has entered two Gelbvieh cross this year. He is talking with first timer Greg Edwards, Bells Bridge, who has entered a Poll Hereford and a Hereford x Wagyu.

THE Gympie Carcass Classic Committee (Sub-Committee of the Gympie District Beef Liaison Group Incorporated) is in the final stages of the 2019 competition, which began in 1987.

This year, the committee has had a strong response from cattle breeders despite the horrific drought affecting most of Queensland.

From an earlier Gympie Carcass Classic. Picasa 3.0

Nominations were received for 180 entries not only from the Gympie region, but also the Lockyer Valley, South Burnett and Monto areas.

The final weigh day and live cattle assessments will take place from 9am today at the Gympie Saleyards, and are open to the general public, exhibitors and sponsors.

Mick Senini, former Gympie Carcass Classic co-ordinator. Renee Pilcher

The public will have the opportunity to peruse the cattle entries and exhibitors will have the opportunity to discuss the pros and cons of the assets or otherwise of their animals.

Leading up to today, the cattle have been on feed at the Waterfall Feedlot at Tansey.

Winners will be presented with their awards next Friday at the Gympie Showgrounds Apex Room on the upper floor of the Gympie Show Pavilion, followed by the dinner from 6pm.

There are 25 categories up for awards. The committee is to be congratulated on continuing this important annual event which encourages a tremendous amount of interest and involvement.