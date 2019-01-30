Farmer's plea for help goes viral

PLEA: Texas cattle producer Dennis Rush calls for Australians to unite behind the nation's farmers as they face a record drought.

A TEXAS farmer's plea for greater support for our agricultural community went viral as it was shared across the length and breadth of the country.

Dennis Rush took to Facebook late Tuesday evening and called for politicians, journalists and social media users to get behind primary producers as they faced one of the worse droughts in history.

"I firmly believe this next three months is probably the most critical three months in the terms of the need for rainfall in Australian agricultural history," Mr Rush said.

"What makes it so significant for me is how widespread it is.

"There's nowhere for anyone to go with cattle, there is nowhere for people to put sheep on agistment, they can't go on the neighbour's block where there has been a storm because there has been no storms. That's how crook it's become."

The 25-year-old is part of a network of young farmers watching their futures dry up as feed supplies dwindle and the saleyards buckle under the weight of widespread sell-offs.

Mr Rush and his family took 700 head of cattle to market in the past week and have totally de-stocked.

If rain does not come soon he forecast a total collapse of the beef industry.

"All we're hearing about is the tragedy of the fish kills, but I want to hear about the other 500 tragedies that are happening all around New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland," he said.

"The thousands of tragedies that families are going through is just beyond belief."

The video was shared more than 2000 times in less than 15 hours.

"I expected about 30-40 shares from friends and family and I didn't think it would go the way it has," Mr Rush said.

He admits no amount of charity or government help will help break the drought.

Instead, Mr Rush wants social media users to cut out the negativity directed at farmers as they already carry a heavy psychological burden.

"I think it is time that we get together as a country, leave politics behind, leave the activism behind, until this drought breaks," Mr Rush said.