Farmers call for help as strawberry glut strikes

One year old Archie Carmichael needed no encouragement to get stuck into a basket of Strawberries at Strawberry Fields at Palmview. Picture: Lachie Millard

One year old Archie Carmichael needed no encouragement to get stuck into a basket of Strawberries at Strawberry Fields at Palmview. Picture: Lachie Millard

STRAWBERRY growers are sending out an SOS call - save our strawberries.

An excess of strawberries has led to a produce glut, with punnet prices dropping to as low as $1.

Despite being a win for consumers, it has forced supermarkets to reject more strawberries from farmers, meaning that thousands are going to waste.

Queensland Strawberry Growers Association president Luigi Coco said it was Australian's short-term grocery shopping habits that was causing the problem.

One year old Archie Carmichael needed no encouragement to get stuck into a basket of Strawberries at Strawberry Fields at Palmview. Picture: Lachie Millard

"A lot of people tend to point the finger at the big two supermarkets when it comes to food wastage, it's something we hear about all the time as farmers," he said.

"However, it's Australia's short-term grocery shopping habits that are really hitting Aussie farmers where it hurts."

Queensland Strawberries are calling on consumers to spend $10 on strawberries to help reduce wastage.

"For just 10 bucks per household, Australians can turn the tide on the war on waste," Mr Coco said.

Kiara Carmichael with sons Patrick 3, and Owen 2, like to get creative with their strawberries. Picture: Lachie Millard

"You'll be helping out our farmers, the environment and jump-starting change in the way the Australian produce market functions - and all the while, you and the family will be enjoying quality strawberries for months to come."

He said consumers could freeze their strawberries to save them from going to waste or to make oven-dried strawberry chips.

Sunshine Coast resident Kiara Carmichael said her family were big strawberry eaters.

"We most definitely love eating strawberries," she said.

"Any chance we get we'll pick up a punnet. We get a bit creative with them as well and made vegan strawberry ice cream last week."