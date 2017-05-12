24°
News

Farmer west of Gympie ripped off backpackers $38k

12th May 2017 9:46 AM
Six backpackers were underpaid a total of $38,254
Six backpackers were underpaid a total of $38,254 DAN PELED

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE operators of a Goomeri beef cattle farm west of Gympie have been fined $130,000 after failing to pay overtime entitlements to overseas backpackers who worked more than two months straight, without a day off.

Robert Maudsley, who operates a cattle feedlot at Goomeri has been penalised $20,000 and Waterfall Feedlot Pty Ltd, of which Robert Maudsley is a director, has been penalised a further $110,000.

The penalties, imposed by the Federal Circuit Court, are the result of legal action by the Fair Work Ombudsman.

Maudsley and his company underpaid six backpackers a total of $38,254 between January, 2014 and September, 2015.

The backpackers, five men and one woman in their 20s from the UK and Ireland, were in Australia on the 417 working holiday visa when they were underpaid.

They went to work on Maudsley's farm, after responding to advertisements on the Gumtree website, because they wanted to qualify for a second-year extension to their visas.

Fair Work Ombudsman inspectors investigated after the backpackers lodged requests for assistance.

Inspectors discovered the backpackers had worked up to 13 hours a day, six or seven days a week, but were mostly paid a flat rate of $17 an hour for all hours worked, resulting in significant underpayment of their overtime entitlements.

Three of the backpackers did not have a single day off during their employment, respectively working 64, 80 and 88 consecutive days.

Under the Pastoral Award 2010, the backpackers should have been paid up to $37.96 per hour for overtime work. Minimum hourly rates for ordinary hours, casual loading, public holiday pay and leave entitlements were also underpaid.

The company was also penalised for failing to make a copy of the Pastoral Award 2010 available to employees.

The six backpackers were underpaid between 28 and 51 per cent of their total minimum entitlements and the largest individual underpayment was $11,592. The backpackers have now been back-paid in full.

The latest contraventions occurred despite the Fair Work Ombudsman having previously advised Mr Maudsley of his obligations under federal workplace laws in the course of investigations dating back to 2006 that resulted in recovering $4000 for four workers, including two backpackers.

Fair Work Ombudsman Natalie James says the penalties imposed by the Court send a message that there are serious consequences for exploiting vulnerable overseas workers.

"Employers who think they can get away with just back-paying workers who complain and then refusing to change their habits should think again," Ms James said.

"We take the mistreatment of overseas workers very seriously because we know they can be vulnerable if they are not fully aware of their workplace rights in Australia and are often reluctant to complain.

"Minimum wage rates apply to everyone in Australia - including visa-holders - and they are not negotiable.

"I am particularly disappointed that in this instance we have had to proceed to litigation given the employer was previously put on notice through their interactions with my agency," Ms James said.

　

Gympie Times

Topics:  backpackers court fined goomeri gympie farm

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where's Gympie Hospital's CT scanner, Cameron?

Where's Gympie Hospital's CT scanner, Cameron?

Gympie continues to have no access to a CT scanner at the Gympie Hospital. It's another example of "contempt” being shown to this region, says MP Tony...

New law spells major shake-up for dog owners, pet shops

Got a frisky dog? You need to read this.

Heading away this weekend? Here are the hold-up spots

Plan your highway journey this weekend

To help you plan your trip, here are the road work locations

Child sex monsters face tougher checks under new laws

Brett Cowan was a repeat child sex offender who was allowed back into the community before killing Daniel Morcombe on the Sunshine Coast.

Daniel Morcombe killed by a twice convicted paedophile

Local Partners

Sunshine Coast gala dinner to help Zimbabwe's kids

A SUNSHINE Coast charity is continuing decade-plus efforts to help poverty-stricken children in Zimbabwe, but need the community’s help.

'This is huge': Six-lane Bruce Hwy from Coast to Brisbane

BOOST: A massive boost has been secured for the Bruce Hwy.

Budget delivers windfall for Bruce Hwy upgrades on Coast

High octane acts to rip up limelight in main Show arena

SENSATIONAL: FMX Kaos is just one of the exciting internationally acclaimed acts coming to the Gympie Show.

Grounds in great shape for Gympie Show

Plant a Tree day's good works growing in Gympie

COMMUNITY EVENT: Landcare's Jenny Whyte and president Ernie Rider in front of a section of well grown planted trees along the river bank.

Gympie's Plant a Tree day scheduled for June 4

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary May 9-14

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

NETFLIX refused to carry controversial documentary The Red Pill. The film will be screened in Nimbin on May 19.

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon dead at 93

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon has died at the age of 93.

Instagram's sexiest couple announce break up

Byron Bay artist, model and stylist Sally Mustang.

Newsletters described most intimate, sexual moments together

How much Kim Kardashian can make from one post

Kim Kardashian West ahs beefed up security for events following a robbery where several men held her at gunpoint.

Ever wondered how much the Kardashians make on social media?

Kidman’s super awkward cooking segment

Nicole Kidman did not enjoy a cooking segment on Ellen's talk show.

Nicole Kidman spits out food during cooking segment on Ellen.

Bow Wow responds to Instagram plane controversy

The picture that launched a million memes.

Rapper in viral plane photo speaks out: ‘Method to my madness’.

There’s a Deadpool TV show on the way

Deadpool has landed a TV series.

MARVEL'S hit R-rating superhero film to be turned into TV series.

STRATA TITLED UNITS

1/53A Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000 each

What a great opportunity to down size or invest!! These great units are strata titled for individual sale or can both be purchased together as an impressive...

TANSEY: CATTLE - HORSES

Tansey 4601

Rural 0 0 $430,000

Located at Tansey, this 817 acre property offers an affordable breeder area or is also suitable for horses. The property consists of undulating, Narrow leaf...

2 defy your expectations!

109 Benson Road, Chatsworth 4570

5 2 6 $665,000!

Wow! Wow! And Wow! Looking for the WOW factor? Looking for that one property that is a cut above the rest? Then this is the property you have been searching for!

CHANGE YOUR LIFE FOR THE BETTER!!!!

131 Blunder, Glastonbury 4570

Rural 3 2 9 AUCTION ON SITE...

High on the rise overlooking the property is this modern 3 bedroom home with lovely rural views. The home boasts a very large open plan kitchen dining lounge room...

POTENTIAL $750 PER WEEK RETURN - WILL BE SOLD THIS SATURDAY!

38 Young Street, Gympie 4570

House 5 2 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Perfect opportunity for rooming accommodation with the potential to receive $150 per room totalling a return of $750 per week. Situated within walking distance to...

IDEAL ENTRY LEVEL

576 Curra Estate Road, Curra 4570

2 1 1 $199,000

Located in a sought after location offering affordable acreage lifestyle with the convenience of being only 10 minutes to Gympie is this ideal entry level...

gr8 country life 2 live!

59 Varley Road South, Glenwood 4570

3 2 4 $269,000!

You get so much home for your money here! Enjoy the peace of your private 1.6 acre backyard from your character filled 3 bedroom home! Country appeal with exposed...

SOLID HOME IN QUIET SUBURB REQUIRING SOME TLC

8 Lasiandra Drive, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $196,500

Huge 1966m2 block with established tropical gardens. Highset Timber home with three large bedrooms, 2 with air-conditioning. Huge lounge room also with...

IMMACULATE SMALL ACREAGE

65 Belvedere Road, Veteran 4570

House 3 1 2 $365,000

Just move in and enjoy this very well-presented property. All the works done, there's not a cent to spend. Just over 2 acres (8355m2) of gently sloping, north...

OUTSTANDING VIEWS AND QUALITY COUNTRY

Veteran 4570

House 4 2 3 $590,000

Relax on the shady verandah with your favourite drink and gaze over your property and far beyond. These impressive views need to be seen to be believed. This...

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

Local value and service at Oakvale Homes

THE NEW TEAM: Oakvale Homes' new owners Sharon and Kurt Hansen with team members Damien Torrens, Karl Moore and Daph Backhouse.

Second generation builders to take reins of company

Tom Grady are show stoppers

PROUD SPONSORS: Tom and Lyn Grady love being involved with the Gympie Show as adults, when it is something they remember fondly from their childhood.

From childhood memories to a major sponsor of the 2017 Gympie Show

Definitely among the movers

MEET THE TEAM: The agents2go team are (back from left) Simon Birks, Andrew Wilson, Andii Stewart, Kieran Ward and Jasmine Birks and (front) Joan Stewart, Bonnie Hollander and Linda Alexander.

Agents2go going from 'strength 2 strength'

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!