Farmer says steep rate rise makes region unaffordable

Letters to the Editor | 19th Aug 2017 9:00 AM
A Kandanga rural landowner has hit out at Gympie Regional Council in a letter to the editor about what she says is a "dismal” steep rise in rates
A Kandanga rural landowner has hit out at Gympie Regional Council in a letter to the editor about what she says is a "dismal” steep rise in rates Patrick Woods

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

DISMAL to find our Gympie Regional Council rates have a taken a steep rise.

Opening the window envelope brings much distress in our family and I am sure many others share the same angst.

Farming practices will steadily decline in this so called "food bowl” and slowly there will be a hand over to "lifestyle living” for the more affluent.

Whatever happened to the political promises of steadying rate rises?

Rates have become unaffordable for rural landowners.

It is time for Gympie Regional Council to hold an occasional meeting in the paddock under the shade of a tree with a vegemite sandwich, water bottle and a few flies.

It's time for our representatives to fully comprehend the Gympie region from one end to the other and walk, talk and experience the hard miles of escalating costs to productively operate and manage farming land in the Gympie region.

Yes we know and respect the importance of and necessity of rates to maintain roads, parks, playgrounds, community facilities and waste services.

If council genuinely want our businesses to grow and create job opportunities, stop revenue raising with acute rate rises and better financially manage your budget as we have to do.

Time for rural landowners to take a stand and object!

Lyndall Ensbey,

Kandanga

Thank you from the de Vere family

FAITH, Christopher, Linda and Chantal wish to thank everyone who helped us bid Kevin a last farewell at the requiem and the wake.

The gifts of flowers, the beautifully chosen cards - and especially the warmth of hugs will not be forgotten.

Faith de Vere,

Gympie

Cane stolen at Central centre

ON THE afternoon of Friday, August 11, a woman unloads her trolley in Woolworths underground car park, but because of chronic pain that she suffers did not take her trolley back as usual but stepped into her car and left.

Up the road she remembered her walking cane left in the trolley and goes back - in a few minutes it is gone.

Does this mean we have another dishonest person in town?

Does she look at every person that walks past and thinks was it you?

No, she wouldn't because 99% of people in Gympie are good and honest.

This cane has sentimental value.

If the person has any feelings at all, please return it to Centre Management at Gympie Central.

KR,

Chatsworth

Pensioner loses out to direct debit

AS AN 80-plus DVA pensioner in 2013, I was advised to join the "mens group” at a respite centre which met every Wednesday 9am-12noon payable by direct debit $10.

So, after a while and in receipt of the account, I made up a file and from there on I placed the correspondence without any reading and made arrangements if I was absent that the mail would be picked up and placed in respective files.

In 2017 I was informed that there was a cost change, so on opening the account to see what the changes were I was a shock to find

I was in fact charged three times for the one day.

I then informed the centre that I was ceasing the direct debit and, even after being told, they persisted and I had to have it stopped by the bank.

I then opened the file and checked the files back to 2013 and found that I was being charged even though, when checking, I was not in the centre at all.

I notified them that I would no longer attend.

At 81-plus and finding that the direct debits ranged from $25-$75 I contacted the centre but was ignored.

I have been in remorse ever since and feel sorry for the volunteers in the centre and miss the other members, and their companionship, which was none of their doing.

Keith Ward,

Gympie

The trouble with money

AM I the only person who has trouble with money?

"Money is the root of all evil”, wasn't the exact quote, but that will do.

My problem has actually not been money, but the lack of it. Or shortage.

The solution is at hand! Sales - specials.

Got a pamphlet in the mail with some stuff half price and the rest with substantial savings.

Examples: Original Ice Cream $4 - save $1.60; tomato sauce $2.50 - save 65c; How about this? Cold Power $8.25 - save $8.25 and so it goes on.

And cars - demonstrations and suspended models, whatever they are, save thousands.

You can imagine my joy when I worked out how to solve my problem?

Take advantage of all these savings.

Yes, but go to step two, save the original price as well, and don't buy the bloody things. How smart is that?

Australia's huge debt?

Get a bargain price on French helicopters or submarines or whatever else they want to sell us.

And then don't buy them.

Don't ring me, Scott.

Richard Channell,

Kandanga

