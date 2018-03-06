Farmer issue not on Premier's radar, Gympie MP not impressed

IN STATE Parliament today Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed 'a disturbing lack of interest' in one of Queensland's biggest agricultural export industries - the $2.5 billion sugar industry.

When asked to rule out the scrapping of sugar marketing laws that protect the rights of Queensland canegrowers, the Premier admitted "that wasn't on my radar”, a statement from Gympie MP Tony Perrett says.

Mr Perrett, who is the LNP Shadow Agriculture Minister, said "the Premier's dismissive comments confirm how little Labor cares about Queensland farmers”.

"We were trying to get Annastacia Palaszczuk to reassure canegrowers, their families and rural communities that Labor will put growers' interests ahead of the profits of multinational sugar milling companies,” Mr Perrett said.

"The Premier's extraordinary reply would have been cold comfort to an industry that is the lifeblood of communities up and down Queensland's coast.

"Queensland cane growers urgently deserve a clear and unambiguous reassurance that this Labor Government will not repeal current sugar marketing laws.

"The LNP fought hard in the last Parliament to have these laws introduced to give growers real choice in marketing for the first time since Labor deregulated the sugar industry.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk must now guarantee that her Government will not abuse its majority in the Parliament to abolish these laws.”

Mr Perrett said he had written to Labor Agriculture Minister Mark Furner urging him to leave the current fair-go sugar marketing laws in place.*

Gympie MP and Shadow Agriculture Minister Tony Perrett.

"I understand the Minister has been travelling around the state and can only have heard, as I have, how important it is for growers to have power in the marketing of their sugar,” he said.

"If he doesn't take that message back to the Cabinet table and stand up for growers then it'll show, once again, how little Labor understands or cares about agriculture.

"Just as we did last year when we pressured for these laws to come in, the LNP will always put canegrowing families, mill workers and regional communities first.”