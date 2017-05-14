Farm to fork explained at Gympie Show

Tim Scott from Kandanga Farm Store will be helping to explain the Farm to Fork process as part of the USC Education Trail at the 2017 Gympie Show.

AS PART of the Education Trail at the show, Kandanga Farm Store will be explaining all about the farm to fork process.

There will be regular demonstrations where members of the crowd can get involved and get a hands-on education on where their food comes from.

Their home base is situated on Kandanga Farm, and the store is the new home to BOS Rural Supplies which Tim and Amber Scott started in 2015.

Having extensive agricultural and agribusiness experience, Tim and Amber test the products they recommend on-farm for quality, innovation and cost benefit.

Running these trials has led to on-farm field days and events.

This in turn develops a strong network of farmers and suppliers that share values of innovation, quality and solutions-based products in the local area and beyond.

Kandanga Farm Store has also created an opportunity for business owners Trent Kirkwood and wife Rebecca Edmonds to utilise the commercial kitchen and outdoor space to create Kandanga Kitchen Cafe.

Kandanga Kitchen uses produce from local chemical free growers for its seasonal and whole-foods based menu.

Both Kandanga Farm Store and Kandanga Kitchen folks want to highlight the diversity of produce that is grown by farmers in the Mary Valley.