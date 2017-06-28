If your tractor is looking a little like this, might be time to check out these farm management grants, available until Friday.

QUEENSLAND primary producers and their family members can apply for financial assistance to gain professional advice with farm related succession planning.

Creevey Russell Partner Damian Bell said the firm welcomes the launch of the Farm Management Grants Scheme by the Queensland Rural Adjustment Authority (QRAA).

"Creevey Russell Lawyers applauds the introduction of the QRAA scheme which offers a rebate of up to 50% of the professional costs associated with seeking the advice for up to a maximum of $2500 per financial year,” Mr Bell said.

To be eligible for the scheme you must be a primary producer, or a relative of a primary producer.

The grant allows eligible parties to offset the cost of succession planning.

"You have to be in the process of seeking professional advice in relation to the transfer or sale of the primary production enterprise including but not limited to the intergenerational transfers of farm businesses as part of a succession planning strategy.

"The advice must come from a suitably qualified professional such as a lawyer, accountant and/or financial planner.”

The QRAA scheme is available until this Friday.

Refer to QRAA's website qraa.qld.gov.au/current-programs/farm-management-grants for further information or contact Damien Bell or Rachel Greenslade at Creevey Russell Lawyers on 4617 8777.