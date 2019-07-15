Menu
Strawberries
Farm issued ‘please explain’ after complaints

Luke Simmonds
15th Jul 2019 9:10 AM | Updated: 12:06 PM
AN ELIMBAH strawberry farm has been issued multiple please explain notices by Moreton Bay Regional Council after complaints about its operations.

Donnybrook Berries, owned by Mildura-based Pasquale Cufari, was one of the farms to have lost millions of strawberries in the 2018 food tampering saga.

The council has since confirmed it has been at the centre of its own controversy with neighbours.

Dumped Strawberries at Donnybrook Berries at Elimbah.
"The complaints relate to hours of operation, noise, dust, safety and the use of council-controlled land for access to the property via Pates Rd," a council spokesman said.

"Council has issued a compliance notice to the business, reiterating vehicles are not permitted access via Pates Rd."

Dumped Strawberries at Donnybrook Berries at Elimbah.
The strawberry farm operations have expanded so much that council has issued show cause and enforcement notices asking it to apply for a new permit.

"Council has reason to believe, given the intensity of the business, it is comparable with a Medium Impact Industry, which requires development approval under the planning scheme," the spokesman said.

"Council has advised the business its operations on the site of a Medium Impact Industry require a development application to be submitted for assessment so the impacts on amenity to the surrounding community can be reviewed, and a determination made on the suitability of the land use in the location."

