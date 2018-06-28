Farewell to one of the best as Gympie says good-bye

GONE TOO SOON: Gympie man Sam Bourke was tragically killed in a single-vehicle crash at Curra earlier this month. His funeral was held in Gympie yesterday.

THE Gympie and Curra communities came together yesterday in an important show of support for the families and friends of two well loved young men, killed 12 days ago in a high-impact crash.

Upwards of 350 people more than packed out Gympie's Cooloola Coast Crematorium Chapel in Brisbane Rd yesterday, to farewell Samuel Jack Bourke.

Mr Bourke, 26, and his mate, Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw, died less than 200m from Mr Brunjes-Kilshaw's home.

They were travelling on Harvey Siding Rd about 7pm on Saturday June 16.

Their Mazda utility hit a tree and both were killed instantly.

Their deaths sent shockwaves through the region, particularly among those who knew the two young men through their work or sporting involvements.

The brief but moving service, conducted by Tim Abbott, was told of the wonderful support Mr Bourke's family received, after the tragic news became public.

"The phone calls, messages, flowers were a wonderful outpouring from the community," Mr Abbott said.

"The family is overwhelmed by your support," he said.

As uncontrolled tears flowed, even from the eyes of strong young men, Mr Abbott said mourners were also thinking of Mr Brunje's-Kilshaw.

Sam Bourke was born just over 26 years ago and had his birthday just over three weeks ago, on June 2.

He was officially 20 minutes ahead of his twin brother, Jake, when they entered this world in Penrith, New South Wales.

Although initially a Broncos fan, he later reverted to the team he was born to back, the Penrith Panthers.

Sam went to school at Imbil and James Nash schools and qualified as a plumber.

GRIEF: The Gympie and Curra communities, including its sporting and trade networks, were joined in grief yesterday at Sam Bourke's funeral. Renee Albrecht

He was widely respected by suppliers, customers and workmates, many of whom were there to say goodbye yesterday.

His death was described as "a huge loss to his industry and all the people he worked with."

Dubbed "Boris" on the football field, where he regularly played for Junior Rugby League, he is remembered as a fearless player who would take on the big blokes without hesitation.

Mr Abbott said: "He was cheeky, mischievous, a hard worker, carefree and would give anything a go," the service was told.

"He would do anything for anyone," Mr Abbott said.