Farewell to Gympie’s Class of 2020

Noah Strachan and Holly Mcnaught looking just goregous as they arrive for the James Nash Class of 2020 formal on Wednesday night.

Noah Strachan and Holly Mcnaught looking just goregous as they arrive for the James Nash Class of 2020 formal on Wednesday night.

THE final school bell will sound for 49,913 Queensland Year 12 students today.

Education Minister Grace Grace farewelled and congratulated the graduating class of 2020 who have experienced a year like no other.

SUBSCRIBE NOW: Gympie times offer of just $1 a week for 12 weeks

45 PHOTOS: Gympie High turns up the glamour and style for 2020 formal

“To say that I’m proud of our Year 12 students is an understatement,” Ms Grace said.

“They have shown so much courage, resilience and patience during what’s been a very difficult time with COVID-19.

GALLERY: Dazzling photos of Cooloola College graduates’ big night

“We know it hasn’t been easy but this cohort is no stranger to a challenge.

“These students are the first full cohort to graduate since the introduction of Prep in 2007, the first Year 7s at high school and the first seniors to complete a new QCE system.

STUNNING: Gallery of breathtaking photos from James Nash High’s Class of 2020 formal

Gympie State High School Graduation Formal 2020

“The Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) now becomes the standard pathway to further study, replacing the Overall Position (OP), for these students.

Noah Strachan and Holly Mcnaught

“I wish the class of 2020 all the best for the next chapter, whether that involves university, vocational education, training or joining the workforce.

“The world is your oyster!”

Cooloola Christian College Formal Michael Benoit and Talisa Herrington

Ms Grace praised those who helped Year 12 students to reach their potential.

“Thank you to all parents, carers, families and friends for your continued support of our Year 12 students,” she said.

Gympie State High School Graduation Formal 2020

“I’d also like to extend my sincere thanks to Queensland’s teachers and staff.

“In a year full of new challenges, these graduates have relied on their teachers and school leaders like never before. You have not let them down.”