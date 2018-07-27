Farewell Mr Wigmore, a man for all seasons

NEARLY 300 people over-filled St Patrick's Church in Gympie on Friday to give thanks for the life of a man they remember as friend, teacher, mentor, husband, father, grandfather and sporting coach.

The congregation heard a brief and moving eulogy prepared by Terrence Wigmore's wife, Sue.

Strange as it may seem for a teacher, Mrs Wigmore's eulogy explained that her late husband did not like school very much when he was a student in London.

Born on August 28, 1948, he left school at 15 to complete an apprenticeship as a cabinet maker.

SPORTING LIFE: Sue and Terry Wigmore at Gympie Turf Club's 100 Club. David Crossley

One day, they found themselves on a plane bound for New Zealand.

As some of the last "Ten Pound Poms,” he and Sue migrated to a very different country, where they experienced extreme culture shock.

Living in a small town where they played rugby union instead of Mr Wigmore's game, soccer, Mrs Wigmore said Mr Wigmore naturally organised a soccer team.

The couple moved to Auckland, where he trained as a technical teacher, on top of his trade credentials as a cabinet maker.

In 1988, they moved to Australia and found themselves in Gympie, where Mr Wigmore worked for St Patrick's College as a manual arts teacher and school soccer coach.

Mr Wigmore, who had looked forward to his retirement, became ill and died last Saturday.

He was 69.

Upwards of 285 people attended a requiem mass at St Patrick's yesterday to celebrate and give thanks for their time with Mr Wigmore, also known as "Wiggy.”

He was described by family as the "much loved husband of Sue, beloved dad to Aaron and Joanne and adored granddad to Joel, Hayden and Georgia.”

Attendees were asked to make donations to the Queensland Cancer Council in lieu of flowers.