Far out plan for Gympie McHappy Day celebrations

GROOVY: Georgia Preston has organised a full day of fun Saturday for McHappy Day at Gympie McDonalds restaurant with the theme of 'Disco'. Donna Jones

THE staff at Gympie Maccas are going to be pulling out all the stops for McHappy Day Saturday thanks to the organisational skills of staffer, Georgia Preston.

The party room will be decked out like a 1970s nightclub and all the staff with be breaking out the gold chains, white linen suits, spandex and afros in line with this year's theme, Disco.

McHappy Day is run every year in restaurants right across the country and raises money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities which assist seriously ill children and their families.

19 year old Georgia was asked by Gympie store managers to come up with something fun for the store and was keen to get on-board after a visit to Ronald McDonald House to see first hand the good work the charity does.

The day will feature a car-wash, guess the lollies in the jar competition, a $100 lucky number board and kid's colouring-in and a kid's dance-off competitions.

There will also be face-painting and at some point managers Carl and Kevin King will have their legs waxed, all in the name of charity.

Their pain will be shared via a live stream onto the Gympie McDonald's Facebook page.

McHappy Day runs from 9am until 4pm tomorrow.