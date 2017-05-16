Far from smooth sailing for Tin Can Bay School establishment

The original building used for Wallu State School (later Tin Can Bay State School), was moved to the corner of Bream and Squire Streets in or around 1937.

OFFICIALLY known as Wallu, Tin Can Bay started life as a township around the end of the First World War.

Just 10 half acre allotments were offered up for auction and quickly snapped up for between £5 and £10 - a song - on August 20, 1918.

During this time, the whole of the area formed the lower section of Tiaro Shire.

From what little is known, volunteer labour and substantial cash contributions were the major factor to forging the road link between Tin Can Bay and Gympie.

Once a rudimentary road was completed, 36 blocks in the newly surveyed township were offered for auction on November 10, 1922 and a further 30 on July 15, 1924.

In the early 1920s access to Tin Can Bay was limited to those privileged few Gympie residents who possessed motor cars.

Among them green-grocer Arthur Schumann, dentist Gus Austen, estate agent Pluck Pearce and Bill Dodt could best be described as the founding fathers of the area, because it was through their efforts and the money they contributed that the road to Tin Can Bay was established.

Some time during the 1920s the Tin Can Bay area was transferred from Tiaro Shire to the Widgee Shire and on August 25, 1930 a reply was obtained from the Lands Department to the Widgee Shire Council on a development application.

"The vacant area applied for by the council as a 'Reserve for Public Purposes' would be an excellent position for police and school buildings which, without doubt, will be required in the near future, and I would suggest that the areas be reserved for these purposes.”

The road across that lot became Emperor St and the reserve became Kingfisher Caravan Park.

But why not a school?

A building committee revised its choice of land for the school and instead requested permission to purchase another two-acre site nearby.

This recommendation was accepted by the Land Commission and the Land Administration Board but seems to have slipped under the radar of the Department of Public Instruction which was still pushing for official documentation on the original site.

This confusion set the entire process back.

Second school building brought down from Bell's Creek in 1937. Contributed

The Land Ranger, frustrated at the lack of action on the project at the six month, mark wrote a memo to the Land Commissioner on behalf of the impatient school committee.

"With reference to the school site at Tin Can, which has been approved and awaiting survey, when inspecting in the locality recently I noticed a number of children of school age, and in the course of conversation with some of the parents, they expressed themselves as being very anxious for the erection of the school, which apparently is much needed. I would suggest the survey be expedited.”

Getting the land approved, was one thing, but getting a school built was another.

An inspector from the Department of Education was dispatched to Tin Can Bay on August 20, 1932 to assess the need for a public school in the area after the school committee petitioned the Director of Education in person during the first week of August that year.

The inspector's report was not well received by the committee when he recommended that no action be taken to establish a state school and instead suggested the erection of a "tent school”.

The concept of a tent school had been introduced about 1910 because they were inexpensive to establish and seemed to work well in the Queensland climate.

They consisted of a wooden frame, galvanised iron roof and roll-up canvas blinds for the walls.

These tent schools soon went out of use because the canvas was not at all durable and there was no security to the school outside of school hours.

The inspector's report also stated:

"Wallu is a primitive little settlement on the shore of Tin Can Bay, situated 35 miles from Gympie... the local population consists of a few fishermen and three families of intermittent relief workers... until a main road is constructed, linking up the place with Gympie, there is little hope of progress.”

The committee were undaunted by this seeming set-back and suggested the old school building at Boonooroo, which had recently closed, be demolished and re-erected at Wallu.

This idea was originally met with enthusiasm by the Department of Education but ultimately rejected in September, 1932.

Dismayed, the school building committee approached the Member for Wide Bay, EHC Clayton, who appealed to the Director of Education on their behalf.

While the decision was made not to capitulate on the Boonooroo school building, the department compromised and offered the use of an upgraded school building from Wolvi which they would pay to remove and re-erect at Tin Can Bay.

Tin Can Bay School after the addition of a second building in 1951. Contributed

With all of the confusion over the site sorted, and finally a solution to the school building situation worked out, there was one final hurdle to overcome; the finances.

The years of 1932-1933 were the very height of the Great Depression that had gripped the world in 1929. Money was tight not just in private but public sectors as well and everyone was living by the mantra "mend-and- make-do”.

Because of this, the school project at Wallu had been shelved by the Education Department on NFA (No Funds Available) grounds, unbeknownst to the school building committee.

Frustrated by what they perceived to be a lack of action by the department, the building committee enlisted the help of solicitor and MLA for Gympie V H Tozer.

The matter was finally settled when the Director of Education wrote back to Mr Tozer in November 1933 advising that removal of the old school building at Wolvi was about to proceed (and a new Wolvi school was about to be built).

Just before Christmas that year, the residents of Tin Can Bay got their school building and Wallu State School was standing ready for its intake of pupils and for a grand opening day on February 1, 1934.

Just two years later the first school was virtually obsolete with as many as 36 children cramped into the one room school barely 21x14 feet (6.5x4m) without verandas.

A second school building, able to accommodate 40 students, was moved from Bell's Creek in 1937 and by the end of May that year, was being used and the former school building, originally from Wolvi, then to Wallu, was then moved to the corner of Bream and Squire Streets.

That building was later demolished in 1964.

LETTER TO MR TOZER FROM AUGUST 1933 :

Dear sir,

We would appreciate it very much if you would use your best endeavours to have the erection of our school, which has been promised us now for some considerable time.

There are 28 children running wild here, receiving practically no education whatever.

The site has been surveyed some couple of months, the education department have promised to remove the unused school from Wolvi, but now everything seems to be at a dead end.

Hoping you will help bring the matter to finalisation,

I remain,

Yours truly,

VG Mason Secretary Building Committee.