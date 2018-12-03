Fantastic response to Gympie swim meet

Swimming: The inaugural Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre swimming carnival was hailed a great success by organisers yesterday after hundreds of swimmers took to the water on Saturday.

Eight of Gympie's top swimmers placed in the top three against 342 of the best swimmers from Biggenden, Caboolture, Tin Can Bay, Bundaberg, Kolan, Gayndah, Hervey Bay, Kingaroy and the Sunshine Coast.

The "Mooloo Kid” Troy Carlson, 16, won the 50m dash for cash and took second in the boys 100m Freestyle. Thomas Cranston, 10, came first in the 50m Backstroke.

Chynna Mallie, 14, won second in 50m Butterfly, and Mathias Martin, 15, came second in the 50m Butterfly and first in the 50m Backstroke and Freestyle.

Emmerson Mitchell, 13, won bronze in the 50m Freestyle and Bridget Coyne, 15, won silver in the 50m Butterfly and Backstroke and first in 50m Freestyle.

Jasmine White, 12, had a double victory in the pool, winning gold in the 50m Butterfly and Freestyle.

Gold Fins president Dee White said the swimmers will now prepare for a Pelican Waters Carnival and the Queensland State Sprint Championships.

"They used our and the Pelican Waters carnival to qualify for state,” she said. "These swimmers will be able to train based on their times at this event.”

White said the great feedback received could allow Gympie to host more carnivals. "A lot of the coaches and parents from other clubs said they really enjoyed it,” she said. "It ran really smoothly and hopefully we will get more carnivals in the future.”