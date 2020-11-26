Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Music

Fans thought Madonna had died

26th Nov 2020 9:55 AM

 

Madonna started trending on Twitter this morning due to a case of mistaken identity.

Some social media users mistakenly thought the Like A Prayer singer had died when in fact it was football superstar Diego Maradona who had passed away.

 

 

Maradona.
Maradona.

RELATED: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo farewell Diego Maradona

The Argentine football god, 60, died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month.

Twitter quickly lit up with RIP messages for the singer, before there was an avalanche of tweets pointing out it was the sports star who had died.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

So in conclusion, Madonna the singer is alive and well, but Maradona the sporting legend is sadly dead.

Originally published as Fans thought Madonna had died

More Stories

madonna maradona music soccer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        6 people face Gympie courts today

        Premium Content 6 people face Gympie courts today

        News District Court sittings continue today with many people facing serious charges.

        Everybody appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Gympie Magistrates Court

        19y.o. woman pressured alleged DV victim to drop complaint

        Premium Content 19y.o. woman pressured alleged DV victim to drop complaint

        News The woman was in a relationship with the brother of a man accused of domestic...

        State cutting it fine on $5.6b deadline

        Premium Content State cutting it fine on $5.6b deadline

        Health Coronavirus Qld: State yet to lodge international student plan