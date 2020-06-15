Menu
Fans react to KFC’s surprise new product

by Jack Gramenz
15th Jun 2020 2:54 PM

 

KFC appears to have jumped on the wave of excitement around the release of the next-generation consoles by Playstation and Xbox, with a new video spruiking its own entry into the console wars.

The video of the "KFConsole", which includes a "chicken chamber", has had almost three million views since being posted to the KFC Gaming Twitter account.

It follows the announcement last week about the new games coming to the PlayStation 5 and a reveal of what the console will look like. But while excited about the console idea, fans were quick to question if the announcement was for real or a publicity stunt.

The KFConsole, quite fittingly, looks a bit like an air fryer that's been given a Colonel Sanders approved paint job and promises a "chicken chamber" and "cross platform compatibility", as well as claiming True 4K resolution with 120 frames per second gameplay.

That would make it an impressive console and a worthy competitor, if it actually exists, which it probably doesn't.

Many respondents on social media were quick to question whether it's a real product.

Others, facetiously or otherwise, were excited to get their freshly licked fingers on one.

The short video teasing the KFConsole ends with a date "11.12.20", believed to refer to December 11 this year, as the KFCGaming Twitter account lists its location as the United Kingdom.

It's possible that date will come and go with no further word on the KFConsole, and until more details are released it's safe to assume the chicken restaurant is not making a sudden shift to consumer electronics.

Originally published as Fans react to KFC's surprise new product

A peek inside the
A peek inside the "chicken chamber"

