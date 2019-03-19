Fans mock Brad and Leo’s movie poster

The poster for Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio's new movie.

The poster for Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio's new movie.

Months after Sony Pictures flubbed its first Once Upon a Time in Hollywood promo shots, the production company has released its official poster for the film.

On Monday, Leonardo DiCaprio shared the promo shot of him and co-star Brad Pitt.

Despite the enthusiasm many fans on social media had for the movie, some users thought DiCaprio, 44, and Pitt, 55, were heavily retouched.

One person tweeted, "Remember when REAL artist would paint real works of art for posters … Sigh, I mean I am still excited as hell for this movie but this poster is lame as f**k!"

Another lamented, "Brad Pitt looks photoshopped," while another chimed in, "Photoshopped … FOR SURE."

Another commenter quipped that Pitt's face looked as if it were pasted on Matthew McConaughey's body.

The director of the film, Quentin Tarantino, also shared the poster to Instagram.

Followers of the director shared their excitement for the film, but pointed out their disappointment with the poster.

"Can't wait," said one person. "I was in Hollywood when this was being filmed. Too cool. Not a great poster though."

Another simply added, "S**t of a poster."

Last summer, fans noticed that Sony had accidentally uploaded an image file of the pair showing all the edits made to the original shot - mainly wrinkles taken out of Pitt's chin and DiCaprio's tightened-up chin.

Leonardo DiCaprio's chin was reduced in photoshop for the official 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' promo shots. Picture: Sony

The company insisted DiCaprio and Pitt didn't request the touch-ups.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits cinemas later this year. The movie follows a western actor and his stunt double during 1969, the year of the Manson murders in Los Angeles.

A request for comment from Sony wasn't immediately returned.

Brad Pitt's adam's apple was reduced in photoshop for the official 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' promo shots. Picture: Sony

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and is republished here with permission.