Fans’ big problem with Bach this season

This season of The Bachelor has left fans of the franchise unimpressed, with complaints it has focused more on drama between contestants than Bachelor Locky Gilbert's quest for love.

Fans have complained about an excessive amount of mean girl behaviour this season, as well as an apparent change in each episode's format.

While episodes used to start with a single date and end with a cocktail party, viewers this season are greeted with episodes starting halfway through cocktail parties, with little to no attention given to Locky's journey on finding genuine love.

Casting call prerequisite: must be willing to do whatever weird shit we come up with for attention

Contestants: yeah no worries, I'll do it all to increase my insta followers#TheBachelorAu — Casey in the 80's (@_casey_101) August 27, 2020

Gone are the days where @TheBachelorAU was actually about people making real connections and possible love - way too much drama #rediculous #TheBachelorAU — Lauren Wooley (@believablegypsy) August 27, 2020

Spotted 3 girls at the cocktail party that I have never seen before 🧐 I swear they are adding new ones each night #TheBachelorAU — Pep Thoughts (@pepthoughtsblog) August 27, 2020

The format tonight is so weird. The second part of an absolute dumpster fire of a cocktail party, a rose ceremony halfway through the episode and there is still another 20 minutes to go?! #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/2XGf9Yq5fK — Kylie Rallings (@k_rallings) August 26, 2020

Thursday night's episode featured everything that would usually make a great hour of Bachelor: mud baths, catfights and tears. However, it hasn't translated well to viewers, who are feeling nostalgic for past seasons before this change in format:

Why did #TheBachelorAU change the format? All we do is watch stupid cocktails parties?! Don’t fix something that ain’t broken. This is getting boring real quick! @Channel10AU — Nikki (@NikkiPeakHealth) August 27, 2020

Wth is happening on #TheBachelorAU? I’m so confused. This format is rubbish. 🥀 — 𝕊𝕒𝕧𝕒𝕖 🌻 (@SavaeWalton) August 26, 2020

idk about y’all but this episode format doesn’t make sense ? #TheBachelorAU — jenna / bella defense acc (@buterabeauty) August 26, 2020

I 0/10 agree with this new format they’ve got going on. Give us the cocktail party and rose ceremony on the Thursday ep my dudes #TheBachelorAU — bec (@ceeeeeeb) August 20, 2020

#TheBachelorAU fans, are you finding this year Locky aka the actual bachelor is the supporting character in this years nasty bitch fest? Not enjoying this format at all- are you? Hardly worth tweeting about! pic.twitter.com/dJTZJk1O5t — Jake Lee Murnane (@jonnyvain) August 27, 2020

Also this random format is really annoying...not into rose ceremonies at the start (or full episodes) #TheBachelorAU — ViVi B (@ViVi_RFObsessed) August 26, 2020

Wtf the episode is still going? I shut down my laptop after the rose ceremony WHAT is this format? #TheBachelorAU — Annabel F (@annabelcef) August 26, 2020

What on earth have they done to the formatting - blergh. Go back to the standard style ASAP!!! #TheBachelorAU — Hannah (@hcatsmeow) August 27, 2020

Is Locky too boring of a Bachelor? Some viewers expressed this thought on Twitter when they noticed that the Survivor star hardly features in each episode, despite the show being about him.

I actually forgot that I was watching #TheBachelorAU for a while until the rose ceremony... What is the minute count on Locky time per episode? — Beck. Not the musician, the other one. (@Beckecek) August 27, 2020

Locky must be *that* boring that we have to endure so much batshit content from these women. #TheBachelorAU — kelly eff (@kellyfranco17) August 27, 2020

Where’s Locky hiding when most the girls start acting like eejits #TheBachelorAU — irishcaskettfan (@irishcaskettfan) August 27, 2020

During Thursday night's episode, Areeba and Juliette were thrilled when Kaitlyn

kissed Locky - the guy they're supposedly after. The move also pushed an extremely distressed Roxi to hurl "Gold Coast trash" toward Kaitlyn.

.. it’s the slut shaming and calling another woman trash for kissing a guy in 2020 for me #TheBachelorAU — Ashleigh ミ☆ (@AshDeeAnn) August 27, 2020

Former Bachelorette Georgia Love even chimed in, expressing her disgust with this season and how badly the girls are behaving, labelling them "idiots".

"The girls saying you have to go on group dates even if you're sick are 100% the idiots who went to work after getting a covid test," she tweeted in response to the girls sledging contestant Juliette for missing a group date when she was unwell.

A whole lot of cocktail parties and not a lot of lovin’ in The Bach this season.

But that wasn't the only thing Love had an issue with. After seeing how upset the contestants were when another woman had a chance to speak to Locky, she was left dumbfounded at their reactions.

"It's quite amazing the casting team managed to find so many girls who've seemingly never seen nor heard of the concept of this show before??" she wrote.

The end of Thursday's episode previewed a big change to come - contestants and Locky are being sent home due to the coronavirus restrictions. What we know from previews is that dates will now be filmed via video chat, changing up the format of the show even more.

So how they gonna show the bitchieness? Film private zoom chats between the girls... god I hope not. They will just about what happened in the mansion already And definitely becom year 9 schoolgirls online #TheBachelorAU — Heidi Davenport (@hillself) August 27, 2020

