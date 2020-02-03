Famous travel Instagrammer shines light on Bundy eco-system

Narelle Bouveng, who has been a travel writer for 15 years, also shares an Instagram account with her eight-year-old daughter, Tiah.

Narelle Bouveng, who has been a travel writer for 15 years, also shares an Instagram account with her eight-year-old daughter, Tiah.

A TRAVEL-CONSCIOUS blogger and writer recently visited the region and gave it a glowing review.

Narelle Bouveng, who has been a travel writer for 15 years, also shares an Instagram account with her eight-year-old daughter, Tiah, to document their journeys around the world.

The Instagram account has a following of almost 20,000 people.

Passionate about conservation and eco-tourism, the pair recently spent time in Bundaberg and Heron Island to raise awareness about the ongoing threats our treasured reef is facing.

"As a family, we have always been committed to travelling consciously and doing our part to leave the lightest footprints possible, but to also educate ourselves about our role as contributors and what we can do to limit our own personal impact and promote conservation," Ms Bouveng said.

A snap taken on Heron Island.

"I have always encouraged my kids to understand their role as future custodians, so equipping them with these first-hand experiences is building not only their knowledge, but also developing their understanding that they are a part of something much bigger than just themselves."

The travel writer grew up in North Queensland and has witnessed first-hand how the Great Barrier Reef has been affected by climate change.

"My kids know (the drought) affects marine environments too and to see first hand the turtles returning to the sea because the sand was too dry to build viable nests and the rate of hatchlings dying due to higher temperatures and little rain this season was heartbreaking," Ms Bouveng said.

"But we also learned of the valuable work being done at Mon Repos Centre by Dr Col Limpus and the team of researchers on Heron Island to try to find solutions.

"Seeing the end result of our human impact is a valuable part of realising why we need to desperately change as consumers and develop a more sustainable approach to living."

On their recent visit to the region, the travel blogger also remarked on the ­friendly locals, delicious food and time spent at the ­Bundaberg Brewed Drinks factory.

"I wished we had worn our elastic-waist pants after trying 19 of the Brewed Drinks flavours," Ms Bouveng said.

"We also visited Lady Musgrave Island with Lady Musgrave Experiences to do the marine-biologist-for-the-day program, which my daughter adored, because her dream is to be a marine biologist one day."

Stay up to date with their travels at https://bit.ly/36PtXt5.