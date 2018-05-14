Famous Coast landmarks could soon be renamed

The Gubbi Gubbi people refer to the Glasshouse Mountains as daki comon.

LANDMARKS around the Sunshine Coast with no existing indigenous names are being proposed to be recognised as Aboriginal titles.

Streams, lakes and mountains in the region could be given indigenous names after calls for Brisbane to be renamed Miguntyun gathers steam.

Ten proposals are before the Queensland Department of Natural Resources seeking to revert landmarks to traditional names, while Aboriginal elders have also launched bids to rename landmarks in the Sunshine Coast, Central Queensland and the Scenic Rim.

Fraser Island, Bribie Island and the Glasshouse Mountains could potentially be proposed.

Natural Resources minister Anthony Lynham encouraged stakeholders to get involved.

"However, place name changes are always in the hands of the whole community involved and everyone has an opportunity to be heard through the public consultation," Mr Lynham said.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to reconciliation and closing the social, economic and health gap between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Queenslanders and other Queenslanders."

The Gubbi Gubbi tribe had a hand in naming locations but landmarks could soon follow.

The majority of the Sunshine Coast already recognises Aboriginal heritage in its various suburb names throughout the region.

Fraser Island could be one famous landmark to be proposed for a renaming.

It is currently named after shipwreck survivor Eliza Fraser, but known to the Butchulla people as K'Gari.

Bribie Island could be renamed to Yarun which refers to the hunting ground to the Joondoobarrie people.

The Glasshouse Mountains were named by James Cook in 1770 when they reminded him of the glass furnaces in his native Yorkshire. However its the Gubbi Gubbi people refer to the mountains as daki comon.

Kiels Mountain was named after Henry August Keil who settled on the eastern slopes in 1880, there are no records of it having an Aboriginal name.

William Landsborough had the town named in his honour in 1891, it was originally named Mellum Creek. Mellum means volcano in native tongue.