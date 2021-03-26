Menu
Liam Keegan was electrocuted at Caboolture. Photo: Supplied
Family’s warning as cause of teen’s electrocution revealed

by Erin Smith
26th Mar 2021 6:33 PM
The family of the 17-year-old boy electrocuted at his home north of Brisbane this week have revealed the cause of the tragic accident.

Liam Keegan, a captain at Tullawong State High School, died at about 8pm on Tuesday after being electrocuted at his Darley Rd home at Upper Caboolture.

Tributes flooded in for the 17-year-old boy who is being remembered as a kind, caring, respectful young man.

Touching tributes and flowers have been laid at a dedicated memorial area for Tullawong State High School captain Liam Keegan, who died in a tragic accident on Tuesday, March 23. Photo supplied Tullawong State High School
His father Sean Keegan said Liam was working on a woodworking project in the shed when the incident occurred.

Mr Keegan said Liam, who had a passion for woodwork, was using electrical fractal burning to decorate the project.

"He was always tinkering with something in the shed," Mr Keegan said.

The father said he was speaking out to warn others against this technique.

Tullawong State High School student Liam Keegan was tragically electrocuted at an Upper Caboolture home last night. Picture: Supplied, Tullawong State High School
"It is very popular all over the internet, but looking into it now it is very dangerous," Mr Keegan said.

A report published in the journal of Burn Care and Research in May 2020 describes fractal woodburning as a niche method of pyrography "using a high-voltage electrical source to burn branched designs".

The article states the art form is associated with devastating high-voltage electrical injuries and death.

The Electrical Safety Office is investigating the incident but is unable to comment until their investigation is competed.

