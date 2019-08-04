Menu
A young family have made a horror discovery at a Coast playground this morning with two used syringes exposed in the sand metres from where they'd been playing.
Family's sinister find in sand at children's playground

Matty Holdsworth
by
4th Aug 2019 2:46 PM | Updated: 3:24 PM
A YOUNG family have made a disturbing discovery at a playground this morning, finding two used syringes exposed in the sand metres from where they'd been playing.

Kiera Thorpe was playing with her 18-month-old son at the Grahame Stewart Park in Currimundi around 8.30am.

She said her husband was picking up rubbish nearby, where he found two open syringe packets.

The couple's parental instincts took over and they searched the park.

To their horror, the couple found two used syringes and a can cut open and contaminated with a substance just metres from where they'd been playing.

"I'm definitely concerned," she said.

"It's not something I have come across as a parent and it wasn't something we had expected to see in the children's area of the park."

They disposed of the needles and alerted nearby parents to keep an eye out.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

