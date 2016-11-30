Family’s ordeal as scooter crash victim fights for life

ON THE LINE: James Henry is still in a critical condition.

THE Gympie man critically injured in last week's scooter crash is still fighting for life.

James Henry was riding on Mellor St on November 21 when he was hit by an unoccupied vehicle that rolled from a driveway.

He suffered severe leg injuries, including multiple compound fractures, and remains on life support in an induced coma more than a week later.

He has been transferred from Nambour Hospital to a Brisbane Hospital today.

Mr Henry's niece Elizabeth Forward said the ordeal was a huge financial and emotional burden on the family.

"His partner is by his side constantly as she has to be part of the decision making process, as well as to give consent for the multiple surgeries and procedures he has had to undergo so far," Ms Forward said.

Mr Henry's family is struggling to cover the costs of staying near the hospital, as well as food and travel costs.

Those costs will increase now Mr Henry has been transferred to Brisbane.

Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page and a bank account for donations to enable the family to stay by Mr Henry's side.

Ms Forward said all donations go straight to Mr Henry's partner.

"We are praying he will wake up soon and he will be so happy to know that the community took care of his family while he was out of action," she said.

Just over $1000 has been donated so far.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/urgent-medical-fund-for-james-henry.

Donations can also be made through transfer:

Bank of Queensland

Account name: J Oettli

BSB: 124001

Account number: 21511310.

