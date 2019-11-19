Family’s ‘gentle giant’ ripped away in cruel road tragedy

A MAN killed in a tragic car crash in Slacks Creek on Monday night has been remembered as a "gentle giant" with a passion for life and family.

Father-of-two Jeremy Rickit, 23, from Logan, was the driver and sole occupant of a silver Mazda 3 involved in a six-vehicle crash at the Loganlea Road and Pacific Motorway intersection.

Mr Rickit's sedan was stationary in a line of traffic in the right-hand turning lane when it was hit from behind by a ute driven by a 59-year-old man, shunting the sedan across two lanes of traffic.

Father-of-two Jeremy Rickit, 23, from Logan, was killed in a tragic traffic crash on Monday night.

Police say the ute then continued and collided with a second vehicle, a white sedan, which forced it into the back of another car, a grey sedan.

"The grey sedan then collided with the rear of another white sedan, which in turn collided with the rear of a black 4WD," police say.

The tragedy has rattled Mr Rickit's family and friends in Queensland and his home country of New Zealand.

"He was loyal, caring, loving, hard working and everything that makes a beautiful human being," relative Keri Taiaroa told The Courier-Mail.

"He was gentle giant who loved life and his family with a passion.

"We were truly honoured and blessed to have him in our lives."

Other relatives have described Mr Rickit's death as a huge loss.

"This wonderful young man will be missed by many," relatives wrote on Facebook.

The 59-year-old Wynnum West man who was the driver of the ute that crashed into Mr Rickit's sedan remains in a critical condition at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Police are appealing for anyone with relevant dashcam vision to contact them, or any witnesses to the crash who have not yet spoken to police