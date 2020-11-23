Family’s crash tragedy just weeks after new baby joy

The couple whose car plunged into Wyaralong Dam, killing two children, were engaged last year and recently had a baby girl together.

Dylan Wadley, 23, and his fiance Mel Martin, 33, are both in a stable condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital after Mr Wadley is believed to have made multiple attempts to free his family from the submerged car.

Heartbreaking moment trapped kids could not be saved

Ms Martin's 13-year-old son Leo Larsen and four-year-old daughter Mia both died when the family car veered off Beaudesert-Boonah Rd yesterday afternoon, and rolled into the dam.

Their newborn daughter, Hope, was rescued from the vehicle and their one-year-old son Ace is in a critical condition.

Dylan Wadley, 23, and his fiance Mel Martin, 33, holding young children Ace, 1, and Hope, who survived the tragic crash that claimed the lives of Ms Martin's 13-year-old son Leo Larsen and four-year-old daughter Mia.



The children's grandmother posted about the tragedy in an effort to raise funds for the family.

"My grandson, partner and children were in a tragic car accident today ...two children didn't survive and a third child (is) in a critical condition.

"Grandson has serious leg injuries and is going to surgery tomorrow morning," she wrote.

The Department of Education this afternoon issued a statement to The Courier-Mail following the tragic crash.

Leo was a student at Warwick State High School.

Channel 7 screen grabs of the accident on Boonah and Beaudesert Road where the family’s car plunged into the Wyaralong Dam. Picture: Channel 7



"The Darling Downs region is deeply saddened by the sudden deaths of two children," a department spokesperson said.

"Our thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to their family, caregivers, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

"Support is being provided to students and staff, and guidance counsellors will remain at both schools to provide support in any way they can and for as long as it is needed.

Originally published as Family's crash tragedy just weeks after new baby joy