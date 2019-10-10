Family to fly crash victim’s body home

CODY Antone, the 24-year-old tragically killed in a crash in rural Northern Territory last week, will be flown back to his family.

His body will be flown home through the donations of hundreds of people who are looking to support his family.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $20,000 in three days, surpassing their goal of $15,000.

Mr Antone was killed on Thursday last week when the Toyota LandCruiser he was in veered off the road crashing into a residential fence.

Police believe not wearing seatbelts was a factor in the fatal crash.

His mate, Conner Alexander, who was also in the car, was rushed to hospital at the time in a critical condition.

The two had been at the Howard Springs Tavern earlier that night with friends.

Police believe the crash happened sometime before the duo were found by a next door neighbour. The post accompanying the GoFundMe page says Mr Antone's dad Brendan will travel to Darwin to collect his son's belongings and body.

"The sudden and tragic loss of Cody "Corona" Antone has shocked and shattered many of us, but before any of us can say goodbye and honour him with a funeral we must first bring him home to his parents, siblings, cousins, friends and everyone else who loved and adored him."

"We know that so many people loved Cody so much, he was bigger than life itself and was the most generous, loving, caring person on the planet.

"If everyone who had a helping hand from Cody over the years put just $10 towards a celebration of his life and bringing him home to his family, it would be more than enough to cover the expenses, as he helped everyone in any way he could."

To help go to their GoFundMe page - bring Cody home.