Family style drug use punished

COURT: A mother and her son have both been fined for drug-related offences at Gympie Magistrates Court.

A mother and her son were both found guilty of drug-related offences at the Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Michelle Ann Kroning, 41, and Dylan Glen Kroning, 22, took the stand together as Magistrate Chris Callaghan read out their respective charges.

Prosecuting Sergeant Lisa Manns told the court police had conducted a search of the Gympie property where both defendants lived in late February.

Michelle Kroning pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing a pipe, a straw and scoop relating to use of the drug ice, while Dylan Kroning pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing over five grams of cannabis and another for possessing a manual grinder, an electric grinder and a comb.

Mr Callaghan first addressed Michelle Kroning, questioning her actions in the presence of her son.

"What are you doing smoking ice?” he asked.

"I'm silly,” she replied.

"My partner and I split up and I was having a hard time, so I started.”

"You have lesser history than your son, but you should be setting a better example,” Mr Callaghan told her.

Kroning said she was "actively looking for work” at present time.

Mr Callaghan then addressed Dylan Kroning, pointing to his record of past drug offences.

"You just keep offending, don't you?

"When are you going to stop?”

"I have now,” Kroning replied.

"Why should I believe that?” Mr Callaghan countered.

"You have no reason to.”

Kroning, who said he was in the process of obtaining back scans, still had more than half of a 75-hour community service order to serve at the time of yesterday's appearance.

Mr Callaghan fined mother and son $300 each, and recorded convictions against both.