Family struggles after mum's two aneurysms

STRUGGLING: Jazmyn Smith is raising money for her mother Rebecca and (inset) with Rebecca at the hospital.

A NURSE for 15 years, Rebecca Smith spent her career helping those in need.

Now, the 40-year-old Gympie mother is now being cared for herself after suffering a brain aneurysm and being diagnosed with another, leaving her daughter wondering how the family will cope.

"She's still got some movement but she needs assistance to walk,” Jazmyn Smith said of her mother, who has been left paralysed down her right side.

Diagnosed with the aneurysm late last month, Ms Smith said her mother was at the Royal Brisbane Hospital for tests when it burst.

Rebecca Smith. Contributed

They were able to treat her quickly, but soon diagnosed another which would also require surgery to fix.

While her mother is expected to make a full recovery, Ms Smith said it would be April at the earliest before she could be treated, and it would be much longer before she could return to work.

Ms Smith and her brother Jeremy are both helping, but not without making their own sacrifices.

"I had just started a new business as this was happening... I've already lost about $3000 in clients.”

Rebecca Smith and her partner Trevor just days before the diagnosis Contributed

Making matters worse is that due to a family emergency, her mother has used all of her annual leave and will have no source of income. It is a situation which could force the sale of her house, which would be a huge blow.

"She's been a single mother her whole life and had us when she was very young so she has worked incredibly hard to get that house to begin with.”

Jazmyn Smith with her mother Rebecca. Contributed

Ms Smith has set up a gofundme page to help raise money for her mother's recovery, and is also offering the chance to win a $500 voucher from her videography business for anyone who donates at least $25.

"They just have to leave a comment saying Jazmyn sent me.”