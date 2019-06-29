Family remember Gympie man lost in Vietnam War, 50 years on

TRIBUTE: The family of Gympie soldier Gordon Sorrenson: Michael Sorrenson, Michael's children Lily and Joseph, Gordon's widow Lynette, his sister-in-law Hilma and brother Joe.

THE Sorrenson family are just as full of love and pride for their Gordon, even 50 years on from the day he was lost to the brutality of war.

The 24-year-old was raised in Gympie and spent much of his younger years here, until he was sent to Vietnam as a private in Unit 9RAR of the Australian Army.

He died just six weeks into his deployment. His body was returned to Gympie and buried in the local cemetery exactly one year later.

Private Sorrenson's name has been immortalised in stone in Memorial Park, and now his family has journeyed from Yamba in NSW to pay their respects 50 years on.

They will be joined in their celebration of his life and memory by Gympie RSL members today and tomorrow, along with some of his 9RAR mates who were with him in Vietnam and extended family from "all over Australia”.

"He was only over there six weeks when he was killed.

"It was only 12 months to the day he was coming home in a coffin,” Pte Sorrenson's sister-in-law Hilma said.

His widow Lynette said: "Oh god yes. It's still hard.

"But it will be wonderful this weekend. We're having a family event, the whole family is here.

"Gordon would have loved it.”

His son Michael added: I'm 51. I was 14 months old when he passed away.

"It's hard for me too. I met him but I didn't really know him.

"The tears are going to fly, they probably will be for me too.”

The Sorrenson family will also hold a graveside ceremony at the Gympie cemetery tomorrow morning.