Family priced out of swimming lessons at ARC

Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs.

OVER two days (recently) the Gympie ARC (new pool) held information sessions for children's swimming squad classes.

Firstly, can I say no information on these classes would be released prior to the information sessions (I asked on two separate occasions).

These information sessions that had to be pre-booked, informed us that the classes would be held four days a week in the afternoon and some early mornings.

I believe they can attend one or all classes depending on the level they wish to achieve.

The classes are for anyone who would like to improve or maintain their skills or push through to a competitive level. The information session was followed by a trial swim in the pool to assess what level the children have already attained.

This all sounded great until they informed us of the price - $22.50 per child per week plus an initial admin charge.

I took my very disappointed children and left without the swim. I also noticed other families doing the same. If I had known the costs before the session I would have saved myself the trip.

For families with more than one child like myself who also do other sports, we just want the children to be coached once a week to maintain a good swimming level and stamina for beach safety.

If that is the only sport your child wants to do and is going to go 3-4 times a week then maybe it can be justified.

But for myself and many others one price for all has just priced us out of the sport and supporting the new pool.

Natalie (surname withheld upon request),

Gympie