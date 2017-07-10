19°
News

Family priced out of swimming lessons at ARC

Letter to the Editor | 10th Jul 2017 10:15 AM
Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs.
Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

OVER two days (recently) the Gympie ARC (new pool) held information sessions for children's swimming squad classes.

READ MORE: Stop griping, we've got it pretty good in Gympie

CHILLY RECEPTION: Problems with the heating at the Gympie ARC

Firstly, can I say no information on these classes would be released prior to the information sessions (I asked on two separate occasions).

These information sessions that had to be pre-booked, informed us that the classes would be held four days a week in the afternoon and some early mornings.

Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs.
Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs. Contributed

I believe they can attend one or all classes depending on the level they wish to achieve.

The classes are for anyone who would like to improve or maintain their skills or push through to a competitive level. The information session was followed by a trial swim in the pool to assess what level the children have already attained.

This all sounded great until they informed us of the price - $22.50 per child per week plus an initial admin charge.

Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs.
Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs. Contributed

I took my very disappointed children and left without the swim. I also noticed other families doing the same. If I had known the costs before the session I would have saved myself the trip.

For families with more than one child like myself who also do other sports, we just want the children to be coached once a week to maintain a good swimming level and stamina for beach safety.

If that is the only sport your child wants to do and is going to go 3-4 times a week then maybe it can be justified.

But for myself and many others one price for all has just priced us out of the sport and supporting the new pool.

Natalie (surname withheld upon request),

Gympie

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie aquatic and recreation centre gympie council letters to the editor swimming lessons

Ambos missed meal allowance costing $16m a year

Ambos missed meal allowance costing $16m a year

AN allowance paid to paramedics who miss out on meal breaks is costing the state $16.2 million every year.

Tragic start to Gympie's koala breeding season

There has been a tragic start to the Gympie region's koala breeding season.

Letter: Koala breeding season in this region has started

GOING NOW: 9 houses under $200k in Gympie

5 Simone Court, $199,000

'Excellent investment potential here or just a great home to own'

Rainbow rated among the world's greatest spots

SUNRISE: The view from the Carlo Sandblow, Rainbow Beach.

Nothing but the highest praise for our beaches

Local Partners

Family touch breathes new life into local care

Bringing a much-needed personal touch to Cooloola aged care

Widgee folk open hearts and wallets

FUNDRAISER: 'Country Trio' Larry Lilly, Bevan Day and Glen Grehan entertained the audience with country classics at the Southside Bowls Club last Thursday.

All the latest Widgee news and upcoming events

O'Donnell house victorious in Widgee school athletics

EYE ON THE PRIZE: Teacher Robert Andrews gives Benjamin Dighton some pointers as he tries the discus throwing at Widgee State School's recent athletics day.

Good sports take the field at Widgee

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Exhibition: Prof Hergenflertz's great bone collection hits Gympie

Jaimie Cook from Gympie Bones Museum project.

Gympie Bone Museum exhibition on now

Lawyers' global hunt for Michael Jackson's sex-abuse accuser

Michael Jackson’s first molestation accuser, Jordan Chandler, sought in $131 million sex-abuse lawsuit

Social media erupts with glee over Australian Ninja Warrior

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

It’s official: Aussies love Australian Ninja Warrior

Only one week to go until Game of Thrones returns

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

Cast members open up about what to expect in season seven.

Chris Hemsworth spends a Thor fortune on passion

Chris Hemsworth

Munro was towing Hemsworth in to big waves

Child sex ring behind pregnancies and teen's death exposed

Victoria Agoglia died in 2003.

BBC documentary reveals stories of victims of the child sex ring

Hot mugshot guy and his wife are heading for a divorce

Melissa Meeks has dumped here cheating husband, Jeremy Meeks.

His infidelity has driven a wedge into their marriage

Green Day slammed for playing after acrobat dies at festival

US band Green Day has hit back at criticism they ignored an acrobat’s tragic death at Spain’s Mad Cool Festival.

Green Day say they didn't know the acrobat had died

Top Class 175 Acres , Irrigation , Lucerne and Grazing

Goomeri 4601

Rural 4 2 4 $850,000

175 Acres , Irrigation , Lucerne and Grazing - Goomeri District Country ; Just under 110 acres of first class creek flats all serviced by irrigation mainlines and...

SMALL ACREAGE WITH SHED!

132 Arbortwentyseven Rd, Glenwood 4570

House 0 1 1 $145,000

1.8 acres, fenced, with 9m x 6m shed with cement slab, Council approved. Kitchenette with cupboards, wine rack, gas stove/oven and pot belly stove. Bathroom with...

IDEAL BEGINNER

Lot 1 Mackenzie Road, Tamaree 4570

House 2 1 1 $189,000

If you are a wanting to get into the property market, are an investor, or just wanting to downsize then take time to inspect this 2 bedroom brick home. Featuring a...

IDEAL INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!

4 Eagle Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

This home offers 3 roomy bedrooms on a large 850m2 block. Tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac, but still only a few minutes' walk to the CBD, this home would be...

BOOK YOUR INSPECTION TODAY

108 Golden Hind Ave, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated on a large 1,004m2 corner block, the property will require some work, fully fenced and landscaped. The home is HardiPlank with timber verandas both...

a beauty 2 buy!

18 Kitt Crescent, Kilkivan 4600

3 1 2 $279,000!

Do you yearn for a place where the hustle and bustle can be replaced by a calmer, better quality of life? This fantastic 3 bedroom home on 2.4 acres in the...

RARE OPPORTUNITY IN THE CHATSWORTH AREA

Lot 50 Fishermans Pocket Road, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $375,000

We have the pleasure to offer this beautiful 16.23ha (approx. 40acres) property to the market. Located in the Chatsworth area it is only approx. 9km drive to Mary...

WHAT A LIFESTYLE!

380 Shadbolt Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 3 1 5 $479,000

A rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise in the sought after south easterly side of Gympie. The fully fenced 13.84ha property offers something for everyone...

BOOK YOUR INSPECTION TODAY

108 Golden Hind Ave, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated on a large 1,004m2 corner block, the property will require some work, fully fenced and landscaped. The home is HardiPlank with timber verandas both...

DID YOU SAY 5 ACRES?

288 Randwick Road, East Deep Creek 4570

House 3 1 1 $339,000

Would you like to live close to town on approximately five, flood free acres with a bitumen road running straight past your property? This three bedroom...

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!